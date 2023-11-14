Evergreen Nelson Bay senior netballers show wares at Netball NSW Masters State titles



THEY’RE efficient on and off court and kindred spirits with a steely determination and penchant for good old fashioned fun.

Meet the evergreen Nelson Bay Netball Association (NBNA) stalwarts that competed at this year’s Netball NSW Masters State titles at Sydney Olympic Park.

With an emphasis on team effort and pure enjoyment, the Nelson Bay women warriors showed courage and skill against the best senior talent in the State – turning in wholehearted performances throughout the two day Carnival last month.

Eastwood-Ryde were crowned NSW Masters champions after edging out Manly-Warringah on percentages.

Nelson Bay chalked up victories over Macleay (15-12) and Macleay 2 (10-7) teams and pushed the stronger Associations all the way in a tough schedule of fixtures.

“We enjoy the camaraderie and opportunity to play on court at events like the Netball Masters,” experienced NBNA President Rebecca Keating told News Of The Area.

“Netball is the winner with all the ladies rekindling friendships with other teams and simply giving our best shot against some very strong opponents,” she exclaimed.

“It is a demanding tournament but the friendships and connections formed and consolidated each year far outweigh the results on court,” Rebecca added.

The newly-inducted NBNA Life Member was joined in the 2023 Masters squad by some of the Association’s hardest working volunteers in Linda Jones, Fiona McGrath, Kate Lily, Trudie Paton, Colleen Hopper, Hannah Riseley, Louise Bevilacqua, Elaine Boskovic and Nicole Mackenzie.

Life member and accomplished Representative Convenor Amanda Wilks and daughter Taylah Wilks coached the team with support from manager Michele Chadwick.

The senior Nelson Bay group are renowned for their tireless work behind the scenes in fostering the next wave of netball talent in the Hunter region.

“As netball enthusiasts our mantra is developing the game at grassroots level but this great sport also enables our kids and officials to participate in representative tournaments at a mature age,” Rebecca reflected.

By Chris KARAS