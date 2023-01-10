Exciting times at Galleries in the Gardens

THE 2023 Summer Cooler Exhibition opened at Galleries in the Gardens on Wednesday 4 January, running through to Monday 30 January.

Galleries in the Gardens Vice President Anne Stuart told News Of The Area, “Our Summer Cooler exhibition is now on display with the theme ‘All About Colour’.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“So, as you would expect, we are looking very bright and cheery.”

Gallery members celebrated an opening night last Friday evening, with exhibitors enjoying a lovely night with fellow artists and art enthusiasts from the local area.

With the Myall Coast experiencing a major influx of tourists over the past few weeks, the Gallery has been a welcome recipient of the increased foot traffic.

“We are delighted with all our visitors to town, the numbers are huge.

“A lot of children become quite involved with the art and have their favourite piece of work.

“Lovely to see such interaction,” Anne said.

Galleries in the Gardens members recently celebrated five years of exhibiting artworks at their waterfront Tea Gardens location.

“It has been five years exhibiting our art works in the lovely gallery on the waterfront in Tea Gardens,” said Anne.

“Each year brings new members and ideas and lots of get-togethers over a glass of wine, celebrating exhibitions and anything else we can think of.

“Many of our artists have been exhibiting together over sixteen years, we have lost some close friends and gained a lot of new friends.”

Anne said the Gallery was always looking for more community members to get involved.

“If anyone would like to become part of our creative and friendly group and you believe ‘I can’t paint’, or have any other creative outlets, just give it a go and come see us.

“We have a very valuable band of ‘Friends of the Gallery’, known as FOGs.

“There are always jobs in the gallery, rosters to fill and we all enjoy looking after the gallery for a few hours.

“Lots of interesting people come through our door.

“And we find that many people are regular visitors and in fact are collectors of art from our gallery.”

Currently, the Gallery is in specific need of a Treasurer.

“If anyone would like to become our new Treasurer and has some spare time, we would love to have a chat with you,” Anne said.

2023 will bring with it more exciting functions at Galleries in the Gardens, including the popular Easter Treasure Hunt and the Anderson Art Award.

“The Treasure Hunt held at Easter is a great one for the youngsters and oldies alike,” Anne said.

“We are very excited about the Anderson Art Award.

“This is the inaugural exhibition which is open to everyone.”

The Anderson Art Award exhibition opens on 8 April, with a submission closing date of 31 March, and will feature paintings, photography (2D) and sculptures (3D).

This exhibition will be judged by a well-known curator artist with generous prizes.

“As there is only three months to produce your masterpieces, time is of the essence.

“This is an exciting new venture.

“Why not be part of it?” Anne said.

More information is available from www.galariesinthegardens.com.au, or visit the gallery at 81 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens.