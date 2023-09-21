Exercise and community building at Fingal Bay

THE organisers of Fingal Bay’s Parkrun event are encouraging more Port Stephens locals to join in the rapidly growing global trend.

Parkrun is a free five kilometre (km) run that takes place every Saturday at 8am in locations across the world.



Co-Event Director Tammy Dyson makes this weekly community building event possible in Fingal Bay with her husband and a fantastic team of volunteers.

“First timers are welcome at 7:50am for a briefing to get an understanding on what to expect during the run,” Tammy said, noting that the meeting point is at the park, next to the Longboat Cafè and the toilet block.

“Fingal Parkrun can be anything from 150 people in the non-tourist seasons and up to the low 300s in busy times like Christmas and the New Year,” said Tammy.

Fingal Bay is just one of the beautiful places to participate in Parkrun, with the event taking place in over 2,000 locations in 22 different countries across six continents.

“We don’t promote Parkrun as a race.

“Anyone can join – whether they walk, volunteer or try to put down their fastest five km.”

Tammy believes Parkrun is a great chance for Port Stephens locals to get out in the sun and participate in the community.

“I think the best thing about Parkrun is that people are getting out, and their health and wellbeing is improved by exercising and being part of it all,” said Tammy.

From kids and babies in prams, your family dog, to people in their nineties, everyone is welcome.

The first ever Parkrun took place in Bushy Park, Teddington, in England on October 2 2004.

At Fingal, 484 Parkruns have been held, with 10,868 runners completing the course 56,929 times.

The course record is held by Aaron Royle, who finished the five kilometre run in 14:56 in October 2015.

By Pat JENSEN