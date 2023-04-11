Exhibition showcases Port Stephens’ participation in WWII

A NEW exhibition showcasing the part the region played in WWII has commenced at the Visitors Information Centre in Nelson Bay.

“Although ANZAC Day is the impetus for the timing, the display is really to showcase the involvement of Port Stephens and Newcastle in defending the area during WWII,” said Doug Cross, Chairman of the Tomaree Museum Association.



The exhibition will be held throughout April.

A key feature will be memorabilia supplied by the family of Flight Lieutenant Donald Howard, a Catalina flying boat pilot and long-time resident of Port Stephens, who survived a crash in Papua New Guinea during the war and died aged 101.

Lieutenant Fred Mathieson is also recognised.

Lieutenant Mathieson was an army transport driver and Citizens Military Force amphibious truck platoon commander, who served in the Middle East and the Pacific during WWII.

The display, prepared by the Tomaree Museum Association (TMA), includes a diorama of amphibious landing training in the bay with the U.S. Army, as well as uniforms and banners telling the story of wartime training and defences in the Port Stephens/Newcastle area.

Some may not be familiar with the story of the forces practising beach landings at Shoal Bay or know about the American soldiers stationed here during WWII.

“We would like to thank Fortress Newcastle, Fort Scratchley Museum, Dept. of Veterans Affairs (Anzac Community Grants Programme) and Bannisters for their support,” Mr Cross said.

“Easter holiday visitors and local residents will find it well worthwhile checking out the exhibition and learning about our fascinating wartime history,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON