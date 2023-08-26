Exhibitions announced for Coffs Harbour’s new Yarrila Arts and Museum

THE opening exhibitions for Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM) have been announced by City of Coffs Harbour (CoCH).

They will first be seen at the official opening of Yarrila Place on Saturday 16 September.



‘Yaamanga Around here’ is a permanent exhibition exploring the history and identity of the Coffs Coast through themes of place, community and belonging, with Gumbaynggirr culture at its heart.

It features hundreds of historical artefacts, photographs, artworks and digital multimedia from Yarrila Arts and Museum’s collections.

Ian Fitzgibbon, Acting Director City Planning and Communities at City of Coffs Harbour told News Of The Area, “Yaamanga Around here, showcasing more than 600 artifacts from our collection, traces the changing patterns of life on the Coffs Coast.”

‘Harbour, headlands, hinterland’ explores coastal and country life, revealing a sense of belonging through contemporary art, showcasing some of Yarrila Arts and Museum’s diverse collection, which has grown significantly since the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery opened 21 years ago.

“The themes represented in the exhibition, harbour, headlands and hinterland, remind us that the region’s environment has been critical to its history, development and identity.”

‘Ngarraanga ngaanya junaaygirr Hear me speak’ is a major exhibition with compelling artistic voices, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and contemporary practices of Gumbaynggirr artists, from first contact through to today, where the reclamation and revitalisation of language and cultural practices claims a strong presence, now and for future generations.

“Since the very beginning of the Yarrila Place project there has also been strong and widespread community support for the integration of Gumbaynggirr language and culture throughout the building.

“Opening YAM with an exhibition dedicated to showcasing the work of established and emerging Gumbaynggirr artists, Hear me speak, curated by an emerging Gumbaynggirr curator, demonstrates that commitment to our First Nations artists and arts practitioners,” said Ian.

‘Please Walk on the Grass’ invites you to enter a world of play with local artist Peggy Zephyr’s hyper-coloured paintings and tactile textiles.

These impactful artworks have been created with no rules, no limitations of colour and all possibility, luring the viewer round and round in circles, on a journey through form and shadow.

“The title and ethos for my opening solo exhibition comes from my first experience of Australia when I emigrated from London,” Peggy told NOTA.

“Whilst walking in the Botanical Gardens I came across a large sign that read ‘Please Walk On The Grass’.

“It struck me how welcoming and open those words were and I felt I was in exactly the right place.

“I have never forgotten it.

“I want visitors to my exhibition to experience that same feeling of ‘you are welcome’.”

‘Speaking Water’ is a series of video works, interwoven at times with recurring imagery and overlapping sound; a watery journey and shared expedition of five international contemporary artists.

These artists contemplate the journey of water through time, from ancient ice and glaciers, through rivers, waves and seas, to the clouds and rains, and to living things composed mostly of water.

“We can’t wait to open the doors to YAM on September 16.

“The opening exhibitions are truly world-class and I think that visitors are going to be awestruck,” said Ian.

By Andrea FERRARI