Expanded men’s Premier League set for blockbuster season opener



THE Men’s Premier League is primed for an explosive start on Saturday 5 April, with the competition expanding to 10 teams in 2025.

The Bellingen Bats and Yamba Breakers step into the fray, eager to shake up top-flight football on the North Coast.

For Bellingen, it’s a return to familiar territory, having last graced the Premier League in 2022.

They’ll be hoping to replicate their blistering start from 2022, when they sat atop the table after the opening six rounds.

Yamba Breakers make their long-awaited Premier League debut.

The club has forged a partnership with Orara Valley Dingoes to field both a top-tier squad and a Division One side, ensuring depth and development through the ranks.

Reigning Premiers Woolgoolga Wolves launch their title defence against Sawtell FC in the season opener at Toormina Oval, with a kickoff set for 5pm.

The Wolves dominated the league last year, racking up 50 points – 13 clear of their nearest challengers, Northern Storm.

But the Storm had the last laugh, edging the Wolves 2-1 in the Grand Final at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Both Woolgoolga and Northern Storm have doubled down on youth development, promoting players from their junior ranks and Premier Youth League North Coast programs in a bid to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

While last year’s top two remain firm favourites, the competition has strengthened across the board.

Coffs City United have revitalised their squad, welcoming back players from their golden era of three consecutive titles.

A fresh injection of talent from North Coast under-18s further bolsters their ranks, making them a serious threat.

Boambee FC arrive in good form after impressing in the Australia Cup and dominating the local Coffs Football 6s A-Grade competition.

Their attacking unit is brimming with firepower, featuring electrifying teenagers alongside seasoned campaigners.

Last year’s Golden Boot winner Brady Parker, spearheads the charge, while the return of Luke France adds further potency.

Boambee edged past Sawtell 3-2 in a gritty pre-season in the pouring rain.

Sawtell proved last year that on their day, they are capable of toppling any side and are a team to watch.

Urunga FC have enjoyed a solid pre-season and if they can keep their stars fit, loom as a dark horse in the race for silverware.

Coffs Coast Tigers, a club steeped in Premier League history, welcome back key players from injury and will be eager to re-establish themselves among the elite.

The Tigers host the Northern Storm in round one at Polwarth Drive on Saturday 5 April at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Yamba Breakers, the competition’s newest outfit, showed their mettle in a pre-season clash against defending champions Northern Storm, holding their own for a full 45 minutes.

If that performance is anything to go by, the newcomers won’t be overawed when they step onto the big stage.

By David Wigley

