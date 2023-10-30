Experience an ancient paddle sport in Shoal Bay

FOR those who enjoy getting out on the water and soaking up the stunning surroundings of the bay, Port Stephens Outrigger Canoe Club (PSOCC) is offering a free Come and Try Day for those who wish to experience the ancient paddle sport.

“PSOCC caters for competitive racers, those who enjoy a more social paddle to various locations around Port Stephens and people who enjoy strenuous physical training on the water,” said Dave Dawson, Coach of the Canoe Club.

Designed for balance and speed, canoes have lateral floats called outriggers fastened to the hull.

“Outrigger canoe paddling had its origins in the Pacific Rim and allowed Pacific Island culture to spread across the Pacific Ocean.”

Having held a successful Come and Try Day in 2022, Dave hopes to build on that turn out in 2023.

From 8am-11am on Sunday 12 November, the Canoe Club will meet at the Shoal Bay boat ramp.

Canoes, outriggers, life jackets and supervision by professionals will be available to anyone that wants to get out on the picturesque blue water of Shoal Bay.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who have never tried outrigger canoeing to get an experience of what the sport has to offer.

“After a brief demonstration on land the participants will get the opportunity to get on the water in an outrigger canoe with experienced paddlers.

“People will enjoy a different perspective of Shoal Bay and surrounds from a canoe.

“Outrigger Canoeing is open to people of all ages, with the only prerequisite being that they need to be able to get in and out of the canoe,” said Dave.

Aside from the obvious physical advantages to getting out in a canoe, the Club is also promoting the mental benefits.

“Being out on the water, either inside the bay or on the open ocean, just makes you feel better.

“You always feel mentally refreshed after a training session out on the water.

“To be effective all six people in the canoe need to work together as a team.

“It really develops cohesion and bonding amongst everyone in the canoe.

“Off the water club members often get together for everything from a coffee and chat to a weekend away,” said Dave.

For more information visit the Port Stephens Outrigger Canoe Club website – http://www.portstephensoutriggers.com/.

By Pat JENSEN