Explaining Coffs Harbour’s pictures from the past



LOCAL residents with a tale to tell can save their story for future generations through a special opportunity as part of this year’s Seniors Festival.

City of Coffs Harbour is driving a jam-packed program of events for a celebration which is themed ‘Your time to shine’.



A highlight is the chance for a local senior to bring an old photograph into the Harry Bailey Memorial Library where they will learn how to make a digital copy of the image.

“If they’re comfortable, the resident can then speak about the background to the photo and this living spoken history can – with their permission – be recorded and saved in the Coffs Collections,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said.

“The value of saving and treasuring these local memories of everyday life is so important to the evolving legend of our community.”

The opportunity to contribute to the local history jigsaw presents in the ‘Share Your Story – A Memory Station Experience’ program at the library from 10.15 to 11.45am on Monday, 10 March.

“This is just one of many events we are rolling out across the area for seniors from 3-16 March,” City Planning and Communities Acting Director Ian Fitzgibbon said.

“With a focus on entertainment and discovery, it will be an exciting program with sessions on everything from towing a caravan safely through to getting to grips with the internet and craft and games.”

One of the headline events will be the Yarrila Seniors Festival Special from 9.30am to noon on Tuesday 11 March.

This will kick off with a guided tour of the new Material World exhibition at Yarrila Arts and Museum followed by morning tea and an insight into some of the fascinating items at the Harry Bailey Memorial Library.

Experts from Dementia Australia will round out the morning with a talk about the condition and caring for it.

Each of the events in the City’s 2025 Seniors celebration are free to attend, but bookings are required.

Visit https://libraries.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au for details.