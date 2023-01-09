Exploring the fascinating origins and benefits of U3A

JEAN Lewis, the local University of the Third Age (U3A) Network Regional Rep, spoke recently about the origins of the U3A and summarised the benefits of membership according to research undertaken by Dr Martin Bridgstock, a senior lecturer in the School of Biomolecular and Physical Sciences at Griffith University, Brisbane.

“His paper, examining the benefits to the health and welfare of the members of the Universities of the Third Age (U3A), gratifyingly confirms everything of which we, as U3A members, have already been aware,” said Annie Rutter, Myall U3A.



According to Dr Bridgstock’s findings, “Confirmed by many pieces of research the three types of activity offered by Universities of the Third Age – learning, physical activity, and social ties – all have marked benefits for participants.

“They all have measurable positive impacts upon cognitive and other mental functions and help to stave off the degeneration often associated with advancing years.

“The main qualification is that mentally stimulating learning may be somewhat narrow in its effects.”

Dr Bridstock found that while all types of learning have benefits, it is best to pursue a range of learning activities which stimulate different abilities.

“In addition, physical and social activities are also beneficial.

“Both promote physical wellbeing, reducing illness and mortality, and both also help further mental functioning.

“The conclusions are therefore overwhelming, that membership and activity in U3A have marked benefits and should be pursued by as many senior people as possible.”