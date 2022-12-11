Extra Help For Professionals To Relocate To The Coffs Coast

TEACHERS, healthcare professionals and police will be provided with extra support to relocate to the Coffs Coast as part of a $30 million investment by the NSW Government to help attract, prepare and retain key workers in regional NSW.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said The Welcome Experience will be piloted in eight locations, including the Coffs Coast, next year, with the goal of rolling it out across more locations in 2024.



“I’m delighted our city will be playing its part in making it even more attractive to reside in regional NSW,” Mr Singh said.

“The Coffs Coast is renowned for its relaxed lifestyle and friendly faces and is the perfect place to relocate to.

“Key workers who want to call the Coffs Coast home will always be made to feel welcome here.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said The Welcome Experience is about making the move to the Coffs Coast a little easier for key workers.

“The bush is renowned for its hospitality but moving to a new town can be daunting, especially with a family,” Mr Toole said.

“There is nothing more valuable than local knowledge, especially when you are moving somewhere new.

“This service acts a bit like a concierge – people are matched with locals giving them the opportunity to ask questions about healthcare and childcare services and even which area of town might best suit their family.”

The Welcome Experience forms part of the Our Vision for Regional Communities and Action Plan 2023-2025 – a NSW Government initiative outlining immediate priorities and long-term strategies to make regional NSW an even better place to call home.

Mr Toole said initiatives already underway under the Plan include $2.4 billion to strengthen the regional health workforce including new approaches to training and incentives, $174 million for key worker housing that will deliver hundreds of new homes for teachers, police and health workers over the next four years, $98 million to fund a new $250 travel card for regional apprentices and university students to ease the cost of travel for training and classes and $160 million for social and sporting infrastructure, and community programs like bike paths, playgrounds and community centres through the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

“We are not just investing for now, we’re investing for the future.”

More information is available at www.nsw.gov.au/ourvision.

By Andrew VIVIAN