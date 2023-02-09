Fabulous free festival for Bellingen Memorial Hall grand reopening

RAISING the roof metaphorically on the newly renovated Bellingen Memorial Hall, an event series of free shows has been announced for mid-March, following an extensive period of renovation of the old hall.

The multi-arts performance programme spans five nights from Monday 13 to Saturday 18 March (note, no performance on Tuesday 14) showcasing theatre, film, classical music, comedy and contemporary music.

Event organiser Phil Nicholas from Events Delivered said, “I was inspired to propose a five-night program by my experience working as an event producer across diverse artforms at London’s Southbank Centre in the mid-2000s.

“The refurbished hall will be capable of hosting a wide range of performances and community activities.

“I thought it was important that, following a ceremony by Gumbaynggirr Elders, we showcase several different artforms in a line-up comprising predominantly local performers and organisations,” said Mr Nicholas.

The grand reopening event series is proudly funded by the NSW Government via the Reconnecting Regional NSW – Community Events Program fund, with support from Bellingen Shire Council.

“Shire residents are invited to book free tickets to enjoy a suite of top calibre performances”, he said.

Shows include: Monday 13 March – Theatre (M 15+) – Minefields and Miniskirts, adapted by Terence O’Connell from a book by Siobhan McHugh, performed by Dorrigo Dramatic Club.

Based on the real-life testimonies of Australian women, Minefields and Miniskirts shines a light on five women’s experiences during the Vietnam war, evoking the era through word and song.

Wednesday 15 March – Film (M 15+) – The Velvet Queen, presented in partnership with Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF).

The film shows a mesmerising journey across the rocky Tibetan plateau looking for the elusive, majestic snow leopard, accompanied by a honeyed, atmospheric soundtrack by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

Thursday 16 March – Classical Music (all ages) – Andrea Lam comes to the stage through a partnership with Music Aviva.

Award winning pianist Andrea Lam blends modern technology and classical training and invites the audience to choose its own musical adventure and determine the music playlist, selecting from options spanning J. S. Bach to Bill Evans.

The concert also features performances by the Coffs Coast String Quartet and the Valla Voices choir.

Friday 17 March – Comedy (18+) – Mel Buttle and Harley Breen, presented in partnership with Coffs Comedy, with MC Ben Stevenson and guests.

The two livewire Australia comics deliver observations on the absurd quirks of everyday life with confidence and delight.

This evening is anticipated as a raucous double headline for an evening of side-splitting stand-up routines showcasing the best local comedians.

Saturday 18 March – Contemporary Music (18+) – First Beige, Funkatu, Pablo Blitzer Trio.

The six-piece band First Beige, from Meanjin/Brisbane, conjure various flavours of sparkling jazzy house, cosmic funk and slinky, extended synth jams.

The night kicks off with original jazz from Pablo Blitzer and folk funk from local favourites Funkatu.

Bookings are essential for each event in the series.

Tickets are free of charge, with a $2 per person gold coin donation requested on entry.

“The Memorial Hall has a rich history as a cultural hub, occupying a precious place in many a local’s heart,” Mr Nicholas said.

“Because of this, we’re inviting one and all to celebrate this cultural milestone for the community.”

Visit www.eventsdelivered.com.au/memorial-hall for more information.

By Andrea FERRARI