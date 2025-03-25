Falla in women’s medal win



THERE was a good turnout for the first Monthly Medal of 2025 for the Gloucester Golf Ladies on Wednesday 19 March with Gai Falla following up her recent good form with a win in Division 1 and the Monthly Medal.

The sun was shining and the course drying out, although there was not much run to be had on the lush fairways.



The event was an Individual Stableford and, while none of the players managed to play to their handicap in this Stableford event, there were some solid scores across the field.

Gai Falla won Division 1 with 35 points; she also took out the Monthly Medal, while Cheryl Goodrich continued her good form, winning Division 2 with 34 points.

They won a colourful orchid each, donated by Alison Windeyer, the day’s sponsor.

Balls were won by Karen Howarth, 34, Carolyn Davies, 33, and Lesly Harrison and Debbie Sate, 32.

This group also featured in the Nearest-to-the-Pin prizes, with Karen Howarth winning at the 4th and 13th holes, and Carolyn Davies, Division 1, and Lesly Harrison, Division 2, winning at the 6th and 15th holes.

On Wednesday 26 March, the Gloucester Golf Ladies are playing an Individual Stroke event, a Women’s Golf NSW Medal round sponsored by Karen Howarth and Sally Higgins.

Next Wednesday, 2 April, Liane Markey will sponsor an Individual Stableford.

By Carolyn DAVIES