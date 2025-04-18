Family First announces policies and candidates in Boambee East



FAMILY FIRST leader Lyle Shelton announced 100 new candidates and unveiled his policy platform for the upcoming Federal election at a meeting in Coffs Harbour last week.

The party is campaigning on four main platforms: lower prices for energy through opening of more coal and gas power stations; making housing cheaper by cutting red tape, releasing more land and slowing immigration; banning biological males from girls’ sports; and protecting the rights of parents in educational choices (i.e. the right of schools to choose staff who uphold their stated values).



Shelton, a former youth pastor and conservative lobbyist met with around 50 supporters at Boambee East last Saturday evening and introduced four new candidates for the electorates of Paterson, Page, Newcastle and Cowper.

As previously reported in NOTA, Kempsey local and former pastor Peter Jackel will contest the seat of Cowper for the party in next month’s Federal election.

Established in 2021 by two former state Labor ministers, the fundamental goal of the Family First Party is to protect religious freedoms and to challenge what the party believes are radical anti-family attitudes in modern politics.

In 2022 the party announced that Shelton, a former Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) leader, had been appointed its National Director.

“We’ve been on the road a lot over the last couple of years to fan the flames of what I think is a very exciting political movement and it’s so gratifying to get to this election and have 100 candidates (across the country) standing for the party,” Mr Shelton told NOTA.

He also revealed a series of advertisements the party has funded to be broadcast across media over the next few weeks.

Mr Shelton will stand as a candidate for the NSW Senate on 3 May.

By Ned COWIE