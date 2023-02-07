Family fun and amazing creations at the Homegrown Markets

FUELLED by a shared passion for celebrating community and small business, founders of the Homegrown Markets, Lauren and Lewis Kearney, have created an exciting platform to showcase the talents of amazing local creatives.

As parents of two young boys, Elijah and Isaiah, it was important that the events created were family friendly fun.



The core goal of the Homegrown Markets is to create a positive space that connects makers with the community, making shopping and supporting local easy.

Originally store holders themselves, selling candles, Lauren and Lewis found there weren’t many markets around so created the concept of Homegrown markets in Newcastle and Speers Point.

Launching the Homegrown Markets in Nelson Bay in 2020, the market has recently been rebranded into the Marina Markets.

The Marina Markets overlooks the Nelson Bay Foreshore and is held the first Saturday of every month.

During January the market is on every Wednesday and Saturday night and becomes a twilight market from 4- 8pm.

Another brain child of the team behind the Marina Market sees the market celebrating all things handmade, local and eco-friendly.

There is nothing like strolling through rows and rows of market stalls, eating delicious food truck treats with the family as the sun sets of the water,

The Marina Markets connect local makers with community support.

“”Port Stephens has been the best council to work with and we have now extended into Lemon Tree Passage and Medowie,” Lauren Kearney told News of The Area.

“The Port Stephens Council has allowed the Homegrown ‘Produce’ Markets to set up in the carpark of the Port Stephens Council chambers undercover car park,” Ms Kearney said.

The library will be in support of the markets by opening up and conducting art lessons and leather workshops/whilst you shop.

Raymond Terrace market will be operating the first and third Saturday of each month from 9-1 pm and stops February 18.

There will be a pop up market in Medowie in March so you can email Lauren for more details.

If you would like to be a stallholder at any of the markets mentioned, please email Homegrown Markets at homegrownnewcastle@gmail.com

By Jewell DRURY