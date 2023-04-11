Family fun and Easter joy as the Bunny visits Tea Gardens Hotel

EASTER spirit was enjoyed all around the Myall Coast, with the Easter Bunny making a special appearance at the Tea Gardens Hotel on Easter Sunday, 9 April.

“We happen to know the Easter Bunny personally, and he came to lead the kids in an Easter egg hunt,” said Ben Hanson, Publican of the Tea Gardens Hotel.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Clubs and associations all over Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest, Pindimar and surrounds celebrated Easter and the start of the school holidays amidst the dynamic early autumn weather, with the rains cleared off by blustery winds in time for the Bunny’s visit.

Good Friday saw a full house at the pub, with Newcastle-based covers band ‘Barracuda’ holding a tribute to Fleetwood Mac on Easter Saturday night.

“It has been a terrific Easter trade, and great to see so many happy families in town,” Mr Hanson told News Of The Area.

Mr Hanson likely shares his sentiment with all tourist-friendly businesses in the area, optimistic that the dark days of the COVID pandemic are behind us, and the local economy can flourish again.

As the Easter-specific festivities come to a close, further events planned around town include two kids’ discos, one at the Tea Gardens Hotel on 11 and 18 April, and one at the Hawks Nest Golf Club on 13 April.

Adults also still have plenty to look forward to, with more coastal talent in the form of Forster-based nine-piece band ‘Big Fins’ set to bring down the house at the Tea Gardens Hotel on 15 April.

No doubt, given the cascade of calamities that have affected the tourist economy these last few years, all business owners in the twin towns must be pleased with the autumn holiday season so far.

By Thomas O’KEEFE