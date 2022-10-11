Family makes lucky escape from Soldiers Point boat explosion

AT about 2pm on Monday 3 October, the small boating community of Soldiers Point was rocked by an explosion, with a small cabin cruiser left taking on water.

Mick Chubb, Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage, told News Of The Area, “Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage received a report of a cuddy cab type which had suffered an explosion and was taking on water near Soldiers Point.



“At the time there were four adults, one child and a dog on board.

“Our vessel LT30 was already on the water training nearby and quickly attended the scene.”

Members of the public stepped while the rescue crew were on their way and assisted two adults and a child off the vessel.

“ LT30 attended the scene and assisted in pumping out water from the vessel, whilst commencing a tug tow of the vessel to Lemon Tree Passage wharf where the remaining persons left the vessel.

“The vessel then promptly sank.

“It was fortunate that no person or animal was injured in the explosion or sinking of the vessel,” he said.

This incident is a timely reminder for all boat owners to check their safety equipment and vessel maintenance.

Marine Rescue is a volunteer based organisation that assists with water rescues around the region.

By Marian SAMPSON