Family the focus at Karuah Anzac Day



“FAMILY” will be the theme of Anzac Day at Karuah on Friday, 25 April, hosted by the Karuah RSL sub-Branch.

Ex-servicemen and women, serving members of the military, and the broader community are invited to join the commemorations.



A pre-Dawn Service march begins the day, with participants invited to form up at 5:20am near IGA on Tarean Road.

Marchers will step off at 5:45am, making their way with flags and medals to the Karuah war memorial.

The Rural Fire Service will deploy temporary roadblocks along Tarean Road for community safety.

The Dawn Service will start at 6:00am, with chairs available for members of the community unable to stand.

335 Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets will be in support as the Catafalque Guard, while Kate Washington MP will provide the address.

“As tradition wreaths will be laid by members of the RSL sub-Branch and the community,” a sub-Branch spokesperson told NOTA.

At the conclusion of the Dawn Service all are welcome to attend the Karuah RSL for breakfast.

An additional service will be conducted at 9:30am in front of the club at the Memorial Waterfall.

RSL sub-Branch Vice President Sam Brook will be the speaker for the address at this service.

“This year marks the 110-year anniversary of the Gallipoli landing and the birth of the ANZAC legend,” the sub-Branch spokesperson said.

“While this is our tradition, families are the focus of this year’s Anzac Day.

“[We are] remembering that not everyone serves in the ADF, but everyone has someone in their family who has or is serving members our Defence Force past and present.”

