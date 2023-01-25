Fantastic free holiday activities on offer across Port Stephens

WITH Port Stephens families heading into the final days of school holidays, what better time to check out some of the fantastic free activities the region has to offer?

Days at the beach or snorkelling in the rock pools are always popular activities, but there are plenty of other things you can do with the kids without breaking the bank.

Planning ahead, packing a picnic and considering different places will help stop the ‘I’m bored’ moans and turn school holidays into a summer to remember.

Checking out the soldier crabs at Sunset Beach at low tide can be fun as can pumping nippers or casting out a line outside of the Fishing Sanctuary zones.

You never know, your free fun might end up providing a fantastic fresh feed of fish!

If you don’t have any luck you can entertain the kids with the pelicans’ antics at most of the fish cleaning tables – notably there are flocks of pelicans waiting for a free feed at Little Beach and Soldiers Point boat ramps.

Take the kids and stroll the foreshore at Salamander Bay to seek out the elusive ‘thong tree’.

For the adventurous there is jumping off the Shoal Bay wharf at high tide, adding an extra dimension of excitement to a day at the beach.

For those seeking a bit more physical activity there is climbing Tomaree Headland – when you reach the top you will enjoy one of the best views in the state.

Gan Gan Lookout at the top of Lilly Hill Road also offers great views to Newcastle, over the Stockton sand dunes, up to Seal Rocks and out to the Barringtons on a clear day.

This viewpoint also offers a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the Gymea Lillies and local birdlife.

You can also try your luck koala spotting; try Tilligerry Habitat, Mambo Wanda Wetlands, Sunset Beach, One Mile Beach and Tomaree Headland.

Dolphin spotting is not just for charter cruises with dolphins frequenting the waterways close to shore at Little Beach, Nelson Bay Beach and near the Lemon Tree Passage Marina and Henderson Park.

Although you will probably get your best sightings on a cruise, you will also get to enjoy the parklands around the Bay if you undertake some shorebased dolphin watching.

You can also Explore Soldiers Point Marina and check out the sculptures.

While you are there, why not stop for a game of chess or draughts on the picnic tables on the foreshore?

Chess pieces are available from the Marina office or you can plan ahead and take your own.

There is a free exercise equipment track from Bagnalls Beach to Little Beach and there is also exercise equipment at Boomerang Park.

Port Stephens has some wonderful parks with play equipment at Fingal Bay, on the Nelson Bay Foreshore, at Bagnalls Beach and in Boomerang Park.

There are also specialist parks like the BMX track at Salt Ash, and skate parks at Mallabula, Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay.

For a different day out consider popping across the river to explore Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest – you may even spot the resident koalas and dingoes on Bennetts Beach and surrounds.

A day trip to Lemon Tree Passage also offers an opportunity to explore Henderson Park.

