Farmers call for telecommunication focus at election time



THE National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) has called for commitments from all sides of politics to bridge the digital divide for rural and regional Australians in this election.

NFF President David Jochinke said that while significant investment has been made in recent years, rural and regional connectivity is still a major problem.



“Whether it’s calling for help in an emergency, coordinating logistics during harvest, or simply staying connected with loved ones – bush connectivity is not a luxury, it’s a lifeline,” Mr Jochinke said.

“Reliable connectivity is critical to keeping people outside major population centres safe and connected, both in times of natural disasters, and in daily farm life.”

Cotton and grain grower Dan Skerman was one farmer left without a basic phone service after the recent 3G network shutdown.

“We already struggled before they turned 3G off,” the farmer said.

“One of the main ways we can gain efficiency these days is through good communications but it’s hard when you can’t talk to people.

“It’s definitely frustrating when you are trying to organise and run a farm.”

Mr Jochinke said rural, regional and remote constituents deserved reliable and resilient connectivity.

He acknowledged productive discussions with telecommunication providers, but said it’s time for the Federal Government to step up.

“This election, we’ve put all parties on notice: rural voters are tired of buffering, dropouts and excuses.

“They want solutions, they want to be connected,” Mr Jochinke said.

The NFF, with the guidance of its member farming organisations, has compiled a list of actions that would continue to improve bush connectivity.

Mr Jochinke called on all political parties to commit to the range of measures.

– Commit the implementing the recommendations of the 2024 Regional Telecommunications Independent Review Committee, including: funding improved mobile coverage across rural and remote Australia; additional support for the Regional Tech Hub to help consumers troubleshoot tech issues; and developing a National Regional Telecommunications Strategy.

A further major ask is the delivery of $20 million annually for further rounds of the “On Farm Connectivity Program” to drive uptake of digital tools that improve productivity, safety, and sustainability on Australian farms.

Sydneysiders warned to brace for unreliable reception

Ahead of the Easter long weekend, NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin was urging Sydneysiders to prepare for worse mobile phone services than they are used to as they embarked on road trips around NSW.

“We are so excited to welcome our city friends back into the country for the Easter holidays, but things might not be the way you remember them,” Mr Martin said.

“The shutdown of the 3G phone network has been a downgrade – not an upgrade – and it has created a lot of new blackspots, while congestion on the 4G network means even when you have bars you might have slow service.

“If you or your kids want to be able to watch your favourite shows, or listen to music or podcasts, it’s best to download them to your devices before you leave home.”