Farmers give back after tough year

THE state’s farmers have rolled up their sleeves before Christmas and thanked the community for their support during a tough year of rain and floods.

NSW Farmers, along with Australian Pork Limited, donated 400kg of pork products to the Salvation Army to help Aussies in hardship enjoy a delicious Christmas meal.

The big cook-up – led by celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge – saw volunteers prepare pork sausages, bacon, crackling roasts and beautifully glazed Christmas hams for the breakfast and lunch events at The Salvation Army’s Sydney Streetlevel Mission.

NSW Farmers CEO Pete Arkle said it marked 30 years of farmers supporting the Salvos, and giving back to those who support so many.

“Whenever times are tough, whether it’s fires, floods or droughts, the Salvos are there to offer a helping hand, so it’s only right we help them as well,” Mr Arkle said.

“This partnership started 30 years ago when a small group of farmers donated some of their produce to the Salvation Army’s Christmas appeal, and we’re proud to see it continue.

“On behalf of everyone who’s had a helping hand this year – thank you to everyone for your generosity and kindness.”

About 300 people experiencing hardship were fed during the events in Sydney, but hundreds more were expected to attend Salvos Christmas lunches across the country on Sunday.

Recent research from The Salvos showed that 77 percent of those who access their services wouldn’t be able to afford enough food to eat this Christmas, with 51 percent saying that they would need to skip meals to make ends meet, highlighting the need for meal events like this one to support those struggling after a tough year.

Australian Pork Limited CEO Margo Andrae said supporting the Salvation Army in partnership with NSW Farmers was a highlight of the year.

“This partnership is close to our hearts, and during Christmas we want to give everyone that chance to have a moment of togetherness and celebration,” Ms Andrae said.

“Australian pork producers have supported the Salvation Army for 30 years as a way of giving back to those that support us.

“A huge thank you to NSW Farmers, BE Campbell, our Aussie pork producers and of course PorkStar chef Colin Fassnidge for bringing beautiful Australian pork to the table this Christmas.”

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Appeal aims to raise $23 million this year to ensure Aussies doing it tough can have toys under the tree for their kids and a special Christmas meal with their family during the festive season.

During the festive season, The Salvos provide more than 136,000 meals across the country, distribute over 64,000 hampers and vouchers, and over 300,000 gifts and toys.

The Salvos also provide more than 250,000 beds for those needing a place to stay during the Christmas period.