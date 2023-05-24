Farmers share local concerns with visiting Agricultural Minister Tara Moriarty

LOCAL farmers joined an industry roundtable hosted by NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday 18 May.

Held at the Cartoon Gallery, fifteen representatives from across Mid North Coast and North Coast primary industries including grazing, dairy, nuts, sugarcane, berries, bananas, fisheries and nurseries came together to give the Minister an introduction to the region, and share local concerns and opportunities.

“The Minister admitted she didn’t have an agricultural background, so it was a good opportunity for her to listen and to get familiar with the local scene and issues here,” Paul Shoker, Chair of the Coffs Harbour branch of NSW Farmers, who was in attendance, told News Of The Area.

“I think she was impressed with the diversity of agriculture here and that while they are mostly smaller farms here the collective output provides a big contribution.”

The group noted that they were generally grateful for the recovery grants and on-going funding assistance from the flood disaster in 2022.

“Many commented that it was the only thing that kept them in business; particularly the northern area guys, such as the cane growers.”

This was a State and Federal Government project of recovery grants which the group suggested could be tweaked in some areas of its delivery, but they were emphatic that the funding was crucial to their staying in business after the devastating floods.

“There was also a discussion around intergenerational farming businesses,” said Paul.

“How do we protect big commercial farms from being split up to become residential or hobby farms?

“How can we look to protect large agricultural parcels of land?

“Concerns were shared about the proposed Great Koala National Park, which has Labor’s support, and its impact on producers locally.”

There was also discussion around the need for infrastructure.

“Whether it’s good internet connectivity or good roads, we are not farming in isolation,” he pointed out.

Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty expressed an understanding of the challenges local producers are facing.

“Farmers across this region, like those in many parts of the State, have had a challenging time over the past several years with drought and bushfires followed by flooding and long periods of wet weather,” she said.

“The diversity of voices at the table provided me with a greater insight and will be shared with my colleagues so the NSW Government can better shape decisions, follow up concerns, and provide support that makes a real difference.

“The NSW North Coast produces about 25 percent of the State’s milk supply, more than 40 percent of Australia’s macadamias, and is home to about 85 percent of Australia’s pecan and blueberry industries.

“That is why I want local farmers to know they have the ongoing support of the NSW Government as we work together to ensure stronger primary industries into the future,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI