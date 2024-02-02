Farmers warned to monitor weather conditions before spraying



SUMMER rains bring rapid plant growth, including weeds, and the NSW Farmers Association has called on landholders to be extra careful when spraying weeds.

The Association has reminded farmers to monitor changing wind conditions when spraying this season to avoid damage to neighbouring properties.



If chemicals are applied at the wrong time of day, or during the wrong weather conditions, ‘off-target’ spray drift can occur when agricultural chemicals or vapour become airborne and drift outside the intended area.

With an agricultural industry generating hundreds of millions of dollars each year around the Coffs Coast, there have been issues with spraying, particularly near schools.

NSW Farmers Walgett Branch secretary and spray contractor, Dr Enid Coupe, said there were a few golden rules farmers should be mindful of when planning to spray.

“In my experience, if I notice the wind starting to die off around the district, I make that my last load when spraying so as to minimise any risk of spray drift onto neighbouring properties,” Dr Coupe said.

“We all want to spray as much as we can in one day, but if that wind’s going away, you’ve got to stop.

“Monitoring numerous weather stations in your district – not just the closest ones – is essential so you can make informed and appropriate decisions around whether to put on your next load or not.”

Greens MP and spokesperson for agriculture, Sue Higginson, said while irresponsible spraying practices were in desperate need of addressing, they are only one part of the issue when it comes to the landscape-wide impacts caused by harmful chemical sprays.

“If we are serious about the impacts of spray drift on human and environmental health and long term agricultural productivity we need to take a harder look and approach,” Ms Higginson said.

“There are twelve agricultural chemicals in use in Australia today that have been banned in most other countries due to their known harmful impacts on people and the environment.”

Ms Higginson claims Government documents she obtained under parliamentary order in 2022 show the community has been contacting the EPA since at least 2020 with concerns about the reckless use of chemicals that have resulted in spray drift impacting neighbouring properties, townships and sensitive receivers like schools.

By Andrew VIVIAN