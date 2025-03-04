Feasibility licence offered for offshore wind project





THE Federal Government is pushing forwards with its plan to develop an offshore wind industry in the Hunter region, with a feasibility licence officially offered to the Novocastrian Offshore Wind Farm project.

The project, by Equinor and Oceanex Energy, was offered a preliminary feasibility licence in June 2024.



The Equinor and Oceanex project is proposed for the southern end of the declared zone, around 20 kilometres off the coast, predominantly off Lake Macquarie, Newcastle and the southern end of Port Stephens.

The project is expected to employ around 3,000 workers during construction and create around 200–300 permanent local jobs.

Proponents say the offshore wind farm has the potential to generate over two gigawatts (GW) of electricity, equivalent to powering 1.2 million homes or two Tomago smelters.

Feasibility licences are issued for seven years, with proponents required to consult with communities, undertake environmental assessments and seek approvals under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

Proponents can then apply for commercial licences to build their offshore wind projects.

Each feasibility licence holder must develop a management plan to cover the entire proposed project.

This plan must address a range of issues including consultation with existing marine users, fishers, local communities, First Nations groups and relevant government entities.

The Government is establishing industry committees for the Hunter zone to “secure lasting economic and social benefits for local communities”.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen says the offshore wind industry will secure Australia’s energy future.

“We’re fixing the broken offshore wind plan left behind by the Coalition to ensure communities reap the full social and economic benefits of this burgeoning industry,” he said.

“Offshore wind has huge potential for jobs, new industry, and clean, reliable renewable energy in the regions which have powered Australia for generations.

“But establishing an industry will take time.”

In a joint statement, retiring Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie and Nationals candidate for Lyne Alison Penfold, said the decision to offer the feasibility licence shows “contempt” for the communities of Port Stephens and the Myall Coast.

The pair described the project as “utter madness”.

“Offshore wind farms harm marine wildlife, wreck commercial fishing waters and will not make a reliable and affordable contribution to the future energy needs of the nation,” they said.

“It’s simply bad for local communities, bad for tourism, commercial and recreational fishers, bad for the environment and bad for energy security.”

Representatives of the local fishing community have called the granting of the licence a “kick in the guts”.

“Chris Bowen’s choice to issue this licence on a Friday afternoon, just days or weeks before an election is called, is an act of cowardice from a Minister obviously wanting to avoid criticism of his actions,” said Troy Radford, President of the Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fish Club.

“Energy Minister Chris Bowen has pushed ahead with this project despite widespread opposition and a complete lack of genuine consultation with the people and businesses that will be most affected.

“From the beginning, the people of Port Stephens and Myall Coast have made their concerns clear-environmental risks, threats to our local fishing and tourism industries, and the lack of transparency in the process.”

The fishing group has demanded the process be halted until “genuine, meaningful consultation takes place”.

The Hunter Jobs Alliance (HJA) meanwhile has welcomed the announcement.

“We are excited to continue our collaboration with Equinor to maximise local job opportunities, support regional supply chains, encourage manufacturing, implement best-practice environmental mitigation strategies, and deliver substantial community benefits for our region,” said Justin Page, HJA Coordinator.

“The establishment of a Hunter Wind Industry Committee comprising Novocastrian Wind, NSW and local governments, First Nations groups, local industry and workers’ representatives is a fantastic step forward.

“It will ensure that we fully capitalise on local content opportunities, create jobs, and unlock further economic benefits for the Hunter.”

Mr Page said he strongly supports the “responsible development” of offshore wind in the Hunter.

“It’s unfortunate that the issue has been politicised, but voters now have a clear choice: a clean energy future or a nuclear future that will never materialise.”

He also remains optimistic about the project’s timeframes and opportunity for job creation.

“With the issuance of the feasibility license, this offshore wind project will begin creating local jobs during the five to seven year feasibility phase,” Mr Page said.

“Hundreds more will be generated during the construction phase and ongoing operations and maintenance.

“We could see offshore wind generation in place within the next five to seven years.”

By Douglas CONNOR