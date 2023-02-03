Feature artist Celia Ramsay explores Shorebirds and Seabirds at Stringer Gallery

THE first feature artist of the year at the Stringer Gallery, Nambucca Heads is Celia Ramsay, whose exhibition focuses on Shorebirds and Seabirds.

Celia takes inspiration for her painting from watching birds on the beach or along the river shallows.



“They are not only beautiful but can be very entertaining,” Celia said.

“Egrets and herons stealthily hunt for fish and crustaceans in shallow water, their reflections imitating their every move.

“Oyster catchers stab their beaks between the rocks for molluscs or walk along the beach, their bandy legs giving them the appearance of old men.

“Cormorants can fish in great numbers following a pelican which they trust will find some fish or can be seen on a rock or post, wings held out to dry.

“Majestic pelicans glide effortlessly along the water, take off like an old DC3 aeroplane, slowly gaining height and land skimming along the water with their legs outstretched in front of them.

“Even squawking seagulls can be entertaining as they squabble and fight over chips thrown to them by humans.

“It would be a sad world without birds and we humans should be mindful to leave the places where birds nest and feed well alone.”

Celia’s works, alongside the Gallery’s ‘Bees, Butterflies and other Bugs’ themed exhibition, will launch on Tuesday 7 February with a morning tea from 10:00am.

Both exhibitions will run until Saturday 1 April.