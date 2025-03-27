Fifty-six apartment proposal declared state significant



A PROPOSAL for a 56-dwelling apartment block on Donald and Church streets, Nelson Bay has been declared a State Significant Development (SSD).

The development at 5-7 Church St and 42 Donald St is being overseen by the Fortezza Group, with assistance from Ryan Planning and Development.



The proposal involves the construction of a mixed-use development comprising 56 residential flat buildings and office premises.

It is advertised online by the Fortezza Group as “The Belvedere Nelson Bay”.

“The Belvedere will rise as a eight storey-plus rooftop medium-density building of 56 meticulously designed apartments ranging from two and three-bedroom apartments to luxurious penthouses, all finished to cater to a discerning clientele,” the website states.

“Residents will enjoy a suite of amenities, including a pool, lush communal green spaces, an office and a coffee shop, ensuring The Belvedere is more than just a place to live – it’s a space to thrive.”

Potential buyers are being invited to register their interest on the site.

The development was one of 15 housing proposals across NSW the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces declared an SSD last week, following recommendations from the Housing Delivery Authority (HDA).

This means the proponent will have access to a “new streamlined concurrent assessment and rezoning pathway”, bypassing council approvals.

The HDA was established in December 2024 by the State Government to “speed up the assessment of well-located major residential projects”.

The HDA is currently accepting expressions of interest for major residential developments above $60 million in metropolitan areas and $30 million in regional NSW.

“The authority is prioritising high-quality housing projects with detailed plans that can be submitted within nine months and can begin construction within 12 months of approval,” the State Government said in a statement.

“All proposals declared as an SSD will have their development applications assessed by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

“Without needing to be approved by councils, this can cut approval times and speed up the delivery of new homes.”

The Department of Planning website indicates all applications for SSDs will be publicly exhibited for a minimum of 28 days (longer if the exhibition overlaps with the Christmas/New Year period).

Surrounding residents will be notified in writing, however the notification area varies depending on the scope of the proposal.

For exhibitions commencing on or after 1 April 2024, all submissions for SSD applications must be made online through the NSW Planning Portal during the exhibition period.