Fighter Jet training at Salt Ash Air Weapons Range

RAAF Base Williamtown Hawk Lead-In Fighter aircraft will return to the Salt Ash Air Weapons Range (SAAWR) to conduct training for fighter jet aircrew from Monday 30 January to Friday 24 February 2023.

Operations are scheduled for Monday to Thursday between 9:00am to 5:00pm and Fridays 9:00am to 3:00pm.



PC-21 aircraft also operate intermittently on the range in support of Number 4 Squadron combat control and joint terminal attack training.

4 Squadron has programmed training from 31 January to 2 February.

Training will run up to 10:30pm to achieve essential night time objectives.

There is currently no programmed training scheduled for F-35A Lightning II aircraft on SAAWR.

Commander Air Combat Group, Air Commodore Peter Robinson, said residents living in East Medowie, Salt Ash and Lemon Tree Passage should expect the range to be used consistently throughout this period.

“Aircrew actively minimise the use of the range and once proficiency has been attained, they move onto the next stage of their course,” Air Commodore Robinson said.

“Air Force has a responsibility to ensure personnel are ready and able to deploy at short notice and this involves necessary air to ground training that is employed at SAAWR.”

Every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience to residents during SAAWR training and advised the range schedule could change at short notice due to weather or operational considerations.

Members of the community seeking further information are invited to call 1800 033 200, or refer to https://www.airforce.gov.au/operations/flying-operations or https://aircraftnoisemap.airforce.gov.au/assets/site.html?806#base/1.