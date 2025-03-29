Final call for entries to Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod



THE final countdown is on for entries into the Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod.

The closing date for the 2025 competition is Monday 31 March, for both scholarship applications and entries.



“Now is the time to step up, showcase your talent, and seize the incredible opportunities this prestigious event offers,” President of Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod Debbie Waters told News Of The Area.

For decades, the local eisteddfod has been a launch pad for performers across a wide range of disciplines, from instrumental, dance, choirs, speech, and drama.

More than a competition, the eisteddfod is an opportunity to gain valuable experience, receive constructive feedback from top adjudicators from across Australia, and compete for cash prizes, scholarships and awards.

Round One of the scholarships provides financial assistance to aspiring performing arts students.

“Whether you are a seasoned performer or stepping onto the stage for the first time, the Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod provides a supportive and inspiring environment for growth,” Ms Waters said.

“The adjudicators are experts in their fields, offering professional insights that can help participants refine their craft and take their performance to the next level.”

The 2025 Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod event takes place this year from 17 May with the final performances taking place towards the end of June.

For more information, visit coffseisteddfod.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI