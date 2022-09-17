Final Fundraiser for Community Christmas Luncheon

THE final fundraiser for the Christmas Community Luncheon, a free festive meal and get-together on Christmas Day, Sunday 25 December, takes place on Saturday 8 October.

“For organisers of Christmas-related events, the big day is fast approaching, and we now have our last fundraiser for the Community Luncheon organised for early October,” Doris Rake told News Of The Area.



Doris and David Rake are hosting the Community Christmas Luncheon for the second year running and are hoping for a great turnout of young and old.

“This is a chance for the community to come along and purchase new or near new clothing and accessories that have kindly been donated,” said Doris.

The event will be held at the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre Village behind Coles from 10am through to 2pm.

“On the day there will be a chance to sign up for the Christmas Day Luncheon as a guest or a volunteer.”

Anyone in the community who would like to contribute prior to Christmas Day can do so directly with the organisers. Contact Doris at dmcowan01@gmail.com.

Doris and David will be accepting donations of monetary value, gift vouchers, raffle prizes, and non-perishable food right up until Christmas Eve.

The pair have sourced entertainment and booked in Santa Claus to make the day as festive as possible.

Everyone who attends the Christmas Day Luncheon will receive a gift.

“Please save the date, Saturday 8 October to not only grab a bargain but know that you are contributing to helping those in need to have a worry free and joyful Christmas Day,” said Doris.

To make it possible to put on this free event, the couple have been busy fundraising since July.

“There are so many people that need some joy in their lives to end 2022.”

By Andrea FERRARI