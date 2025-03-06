Finals action wraps up Camden Haven Summer Touch season



THE Camden Haven Summer Touch season culminated with several nights of hard-fought finals action at Vince Inmon Oval.

The junior teams completed their competition on Wednesday, 26 February, while the senior teams played out their final series over two separate nights.

Eligible teams battled it out in the semi-finals on Wednesday, with the winning teams advancing through to the grand final matches on Friday night.

Among the teams competing were the ‘CLBs’ led by Camden Haven High School (CHHS) teacher Brent Wilkinson.

“With sponsorship from Coastline Bank the CLBs have been nurturing a CHHS development team for the past three years,” said Mr Wilkinson.

“Our goal was to support our local touch competition and our students to further develop and hone their touch football skills.

“This season we’ve had a number of our team members move away at the beginning of the year for various education and sporting opportunities, however our younger players have stepped up and produced some great touch throughout the finals series.”

Club President Rebecca Faddy said the summer competition was a resounding success.

“We have had a fantastic summer comp and what a great way to end our season,” said Bec.

“On both nights we had community and family members, team supporters and some of the best referees in the business – Greg, Jon and Luke from Port Macquarie Touch Association as well as Goody and Phil from Taree Touch Association.

“Even the weather was perfect.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have such an amazing group of committee members and volunteers, including Tanino Sorbello, Susie Bell, Mel Pickering, Jo Dempsey, Shell Latham and Chad McCarron.

“Along with our junior volunteers Jayla, Amaya, Isla, Darby and Kobi.

“Each week they selflessly give up their time to ensure the smooth running of our competition – I could not do it without them.”

Summer Comp Results:

A Grade Champions: PJ Electrical.

Runner Ups: Dish Pigs.

A Grade Player of the Match – Jake Soames.

B Grade Champions: Greg Keft Electrical.

Runner Ups: Coastline Banks.

B Grade Player of the Match – Cooper Martin

Highest Female Try Scorer – Amaya Barker

Highest Male Try Scorer – Jackson Hughes.

By Kim AMBROSE