Fingal Bay Bomboras game abandoned after sickening on-field collision

THE Fingal Bay Bombies game had to be abandoned 25 minutes into the first half at Fingal Oval against Kurri Kurri Bulldogs after a sickening collision that left several players in need of paramedic attention.

Young Bombie Dane Carney fired in for a strong leg tackle on an opposing Bulldog when he clashed with his knee and was left unconscious with fifteen minutes left in the opening stanza.

The impact also left two Kurri combatants in the trenches needing some scans and a couple of pilsner Panadols.

Young Carney later got the all clear from the hospital with precautionary scans revealing no damage.

It was a disappointing end to the match for the Bombies, who were in a strong position early after crossing the chalk four times in 20 minutes to lead 22 to 6.

Kane Chester grabbed a double for the Bombies with Steve Whitehead and local cult hero Ben ‘Fat Jesus’ Schneider tunnelling over for a meat pie with extra sauce.

Co-captain and local Broncos media personality Bo Earl was pleased with the gameplay even though it was short lived.

“It’s hard to judge a match from 20 minutes of play but I thought we defended well and pinned the Bulldogs down in their end and capitalised on our opportunities in attack,” said Bo.

“Drew Watkins was solidly aggressive in defence and created chances in attack, setting Kane up for one of his tries.

“Ki McClelland also carried the ball well, eating up metres and has been training the house down!”

The game will be rescheduled for a later date with a break over the long weekend pencilled in.

Full credit to all teams and officials for ensuring the safety of players was paramount.

By Mitch LEES