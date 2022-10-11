Fingal Bay Probus Club Get Togethers

FINGAL Bay Probus Club members have a list of local places that are marked as ‘must go again’ and a meal at Mod Thai is definitely on that list.

Julia Redlich told News Of The Area, “It was a lovely surprise to go to Mod Thai once more at their newly enlarged Shoal Bay restaurant to find it lighter and more spacious.



“What hadn’t changed was the extensive and fabulous menu and, of course, the attentive and friendly staff.

“A delicious lunch was enjoyed by everyone enjoying their usual friendship and lashings of fun.”

These active retirees are not content with just one or two outings a month however.

As well as heading out to lunch on another day they held their much anticipated meeting of the Wine Appreciation group, with Wendy Cox supplying those necessary nibbles.

While weather continues to impact some outdoor activities, the members of the Probus Club are well versed at fast venue changes to ensure that they all enjoy good times together, all the time.

The Fingal Bay Probus Club meets at 9.30am on the second Monday of each month at the Fingal Bay Sports Club, 100 Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay.

New members and visitors are welcome to learn about Probus and activities such as barbecues, movies, day trips, morning teas and walks for pleasure.

For more information, phone Rosamund on 0419 119 216.

By Marian SAMPSON