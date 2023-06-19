Fingal Bay Probus Club members enjoy day out on Wangi Queen

A GROUP passionate about exploring the paradise that is Port Stephens, members of the Fingal Bay Probus Club recently enjoyed a cruise on the historic Wangi Queen Showboat.

The vessel’s history dates back to 1922 and she has sailed under various names around Port Stephens, the Central Coast and Sydney Harbour over the years.

The Wangi Queen is heritage listed with the National Maritime Museum, and has adapted to the times for various uses, from transporting defence personnel to hosting weddings.

Now based at Lemon Tree Passage, the Wangi Queen regularly cruises around the western bay of Port Stephens.

The Probus Club members had a wonderful day out on the Wangi Queen and are looking forward to undertaking more ‘staycation’ activities in the region.

“We enjoyed a delightful cruise with an entertaining commentary while seeing the Port we know so well from the shore from a new angle,” Julia Redlich told News Of The Area.

“A friendly, efficient crew were on hand – thanks to Joel, Chloe and Shane for answering all our questions,” she said.

The Fingal Bay Probus Club meets at 9.30am on the second Monday of each month at the Community Hall, 6-8 Norburn Street, Nelson Bay.

New members are welcome to learn about the activities such as barbecues, movies, day trips, morning teas and wining and dining.

For more information phone Rosamund on 0419 119 216

By Marian SAMPSON