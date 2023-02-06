Fingal Bay SLSC hosts Masters Surf Carnival

FINGAL Bay Surf Life Saving Club recently hosted the 16th Annual Fingal Masters Surf Carnival.

The Carnival saw approximately 100 Masters Surf Lifesavers from fourteen different Surf Lifesaving Clubs vie for the top three places and the prestige of having their Club’s name embellished on the coveted perpetual trophy.

Steve Westcott, Events Coordinator of Fingal Beach SLSC told News Of The Area, “A Surf Lifesaving masters athlete is a proficient Bronze Medallion patrolling member, from the age of 30 to 100 years old.”

Over the course of the Carnival there were approximately 120 events contested, these included the water events of an ocean swim, board races and relays, ski races and relays, the Taplin relay, iron person and the Fingal iron person, consisting of a swim and board leg only.

On the beach competitors contested the beach sprints and relays, the highly competitive and entertaining flags event, with the day concluding with a 1.5 km beach run.

“The Fingal Masters Carnival is a crucial lead up event where Lifesavers can prove their training against each other in preparation for their respective Branch, State and Australian titles that are conducted between February and April each year.”

Perth will host the 2023 Surf Lifesaving Australian Titles.

“After a hiatus in 2021, owing to the restrictions of Covid-19, the Fingal Masters Carnival is once again gaining momentum and popularity attracting teams from across the state,” Steve said.

“These included some regular visitors such as the all-female team from Clovelly in Sydney, and teams from Terrigal, North Avoca and Soldiers Beach from the Central Coast and Nobbys, Cooks Hill and Merewether in the Hunter Branch.

“This year also saw some teams like Hawks Nest–Tea Gardens and Newcastle return to the Carnival and the surprise debut team of Shelly Beach from the Central Coast,” he said.

The results from the 2023 edition of the Fingal Masters Carnival were first place Shelly Beach, second place Terrigal and a youthful Newcastle Beach took out third place.

Fingal Bay managed a fourth place with Hawks Nest–Tea Gardens gaining a creditable seventh place.

By Marian SAMPSON