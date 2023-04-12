Fingal Haven Craft Group to host Village Craft Fair to raise money for residents living with dementia

AFTER three years of restrictions the ladies of the Fingal Haven Craft Group are finally able to invite people to join them for their annual fundraising fair.

Established nearly 27 years ago, the hardworking collective of Fingal Haven residents has long been more than a simple shared-interest group – they have been finding ways to offer support to their community by raising money and working closely with the staff of Harbourside Haven to best care for their neighbours living with the effects of ageing.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This all began in one resident’s villa,” said Mollie Carter, president of the craft group for nineteen years.

“We first started raising money by having a ‘happy hour’ every week.

“We were raising money for the village centre.”

Now the group occupies their own space in that centre, where the ladies involved gather every Tuesday.

“One of the great things about working in aged care is seeing how residents will work to care for one another,” said Kylie Jacques, the Executive Assistant to the CEO.

“Once the Bill King facility was commissioned these wonderful ladies began supporting dementia care with their beautiful work.”

Coordinating with staff each year the group uses the funds raised to purchase something that has been specifically chosen to benefit elderly people living with dementia.

Although the Bill King facility has now been closed, the craft group are continuing their good work.

“If there’s anything we can do to help, we’re happy to do it,” said Mollie.

“We get to take some pressure off staff by repairing things like curtains and personal items.

“It’s also good therapy for us to keep up our skills.”

This year they will open their centre to the public on Saturday 15 April from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Their stalls will sell their handsewn, knitted and crocheted clothes, toys and decorations, as well as cakes and crafts.

There will also be a raffle loaded with vouchers from local businesses supporting the event.

By Lindsay HALL