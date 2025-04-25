Fire and Rescue Open Days promote preparation for Winter



PREPARATION for winter is the focus of activities at Fire and Rescue NSW’s (FRNSW) annual Open Day at Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga.

Throwing the doors open to the community on Saturday 10 May, between 10am – 2pm, FRNSW invites the community to come along and learn how to help protect themselves and their loved ones.



A range of free activities will include firefighting demonstrations, station tours and safety presentations.

Families can also see the fire trucks, firefighting and rescue equipment up close and chat to local firefighters about the simple steps they can take to be fire safe around their home.

Coffs Harbour’s FRNSW Acting Station Officer Tim George, said Open Day was an opportunity for firefighters to educate the community about the importance of having a working smoke alarm, especially in the lead-up to winter.

“People cannot smell smoke when they are asleep, so having a working smoke alarm is crucial,” he said.

When a fire takes hold, every second counts.

“In less than 30 seconds, a small flame can turn into a major fire.

“This year, we want you to prepare your homes early for winter by installing or replacing your smoke alarm if it is more than 10 years old.

“Remember, only working smoke alarms save lives.”

Firefighters will also provide advice on lithium-ion batteries at the Open Day.

“Lithium-ion batteries can be found in many portable electronic devices such as mobile phones, e-bikes and e-scooters and while they certainly make our lives easier, they have the potential to put us at risk.

“Lithium-ion batteries are the fastest growing fire risk in NSW so it is important for people to understand how to charge devices safely and what they can do if they catch fire.”

For more information on FRNSW Open Day visit fire.nsw.gov.au/openday.

By Andrea FERRARI