Firies win pay rise as union keeps pushing for more



THE end of an industrial stand-off between the NSW government and the firefighters’ union will see thousands of firefighters receive an interim pay rise.

The peace agreement for a three percent rise, backdated to February, comes as the parties enter into formal mediation to resolve remaining issues in the dispute.

Some 6800 firefighters would benefit from the deal that followed a 4.5 percent pay rise delivered last year, the state government said on Monday.

The Fire Brigade Employees Union had been seeking a wage rise of 20 percent over three years to help members with cost-of-living pressures in a dispute that led to hundreds of members protesting outside state parliament in March.

Industrial Relations Minister Sophie Cotsis said the provisional deal was “a good step forward, but we still have work to do”.

The NSW government has offered all public-sector workers a blanket 10.5 percent pay rise over three years, including a mandatory superannuation increase, well short of the figure demanded by several key unions.

The pay dispute has led to mass strikes from nurses and midwives in recent weeks as their union pushes for an immediate 15 percent pay increase.

Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said the deal for firefighters showed a commitment by government and the union to get “practical outcomes” for emergency workers.

“We continue to work towards an outcome that is fair and sustainable for Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters and the people of NSW,” he said.

The interim deal sees the parties move to the Industrial Relations Commission for arbitration.

By Sam MCKEITH, AAP