Firmly opposed to Fisherman’s Village rehab usage

DEAR News Of The Area,

THANKYOU for reviewing the state of affairs involving the un-approved facility at Fisherman’s Village, Swan Bay.

We remain firmly opposed to the current redevelopment of Fisherman’s Village from a family holiday facility to a facility that mixes families with men who are sent to Connect Global for violence, drug, and alcohol issues as determined by the NSW law courts.

The Connect Global Group has commenced an unapproved facility without consent from the Port Stephens Council and certainly no consultation with the other owners of units at the village and no notice to the local residents of Swan Bay.

Ross Pene’s comments do contain what we believe to be false statements that cannot be proved without a thorough investigation.

We have watched over several years the way in which Connect Global has sneakily infiltrated the Fisherman’s Village family holiday facility, turning it into a most undesirable, inappropriate rehabilitation centre.

They have altered their definition of the DA with the local council and again without any consultation with the local community as is their method of operation.

We have no objection to the rehabilitation of men with drug issues but it is simply not appropriate to mix that activity with children at the family holiday village.

Connect Global, as a charity, is charging $35,000 plus rent, plus using the men for unpaid labour.

Only a correct investigation can decide if this is simply a money-making organisation which pretends to be a Christian church to avoid tax or a genuine charity trying to help the community.

We are very unhappy with the lack of supervision and have witnessed men walking, jogging, and riding motorbikes all over Swan Bay and some are driving on public roads with unregistered cars and mopeds.

Also, the regular advertising of cars, boats, and bikes by the clients of Connect Global on the marketplace makes this place look more like an auction house than a rehab to us.

Having the backing of a prominent local developer as a “business partner” has surely raised our eyebrows.

It seems to be that they seem to be above the law and Port Stephens Council needs to show some guts and do the right thing.

Regards,

Stan and Diana WOLLEN.