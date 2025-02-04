First comp of 2025 for Woolgoolga longboard surfers



THE Woolgoolga Longboard Club are kicking off their first competition of the year on Sunday, 9 February.

Starting from 7:00am, the competition will be held at either Arrawarra Headland or Mullawarra Beach (end of Beach Road), depending on conditions.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out in the waves, the club welcomes everyone with a 9ft or longer surfboard to attend.

“At the Woolgoolga Longboard Club, we’re passionate about creating an inclusive and supportive community that celebrates longboarding in all its forms,” said the club’s Debbie Winter.

“We encourage women, juniors, and anyone interested in longboarding to get involved.

“Our members come from all walks of life, united by a love for surfing and the ocean.

“If you’ve never tried longboarding before or are looking to hone your skills, we’re happy to help you get started. “Our club offers a friendly, welcoming atmosphere where beginners and experienced surfers alike can thrive.”

Follow the club’s Facebook page for updates.