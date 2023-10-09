First grade milestone for rookie sixteen-year-old Stockton-Northern Districts batsman Lucas Vincent

EMERGING Salamander Bay cricketer Lucas Vincent could not have asked for a better mentor on his sporting journey in the Hunter region.

The sixteen year old batsman is thriving under the tutelage of Newcastle and NSW Bush Blues representative skipper Nick Foster at the Stockton and Northern Districts Club.

Vincent has captured the imagination of local sporting pundits with his run scoring feats in elite competition and last weekend made his first grade debut for the Seagulls in the Newcastle District Cricket Association series at home base Lynn Oval against Hamilton-Wickham.

Batting at number six, the stylish Lucas cracked a dashing 39 off 42 balls with five boundaries as the Seagulls opened their Rippit Premiership campaign with a 36 run victory over the HamWicks.

Vincent added 43 runs for the sixth wicket with key all rounder Josh McTaggart (32 not out) in Stockton and Northern Districts’ tally of 7-215 before the home side dismissed the HamWicks for 178.

It proved a memorable milestone for young Lucas who showed a cool temperament first up against an experienced senior bowling attack.

The promising rookie was promoted to the top grade after a stellar season last summer that yielded 1750 runs at an average of 43 across all formats.

At the tender age of fifteen, Lucas was a key member of the Seagulls’ second grade X1 that completed the preliminary rounds undefeated before crashing out in the finals against Waratah-Mayfield.

He top scored in the semi final loss with an unbeaten 51 – an innings that featured his courage and batting skills under pressure.

Club selectors had no hesitation in blooding the talented colt in first grade after his superb performances as a top order bat for the Seagulls and with the State Championship-winning Newcastle Bradman Cup team.

The Tomaree High schoolboy told News Of The Area that “to get an opportunity to play first grade is an unbelievable feeling.”

“I have learnt so much under a leader like Nick who is a great stalwart of Newcastle cricket with a wealth of experience and a respected batting coach,” Lucas confessed.

“He has been a major influence on my career to date and instils so much confidence in you as a player in all aspects of the game,” an appreciative Vincent said.

Foster will again lead the Newcastle representative team this summer as they bid to claim a fifth straight NSW Country Championship.

The prolific Vincent posted just under 400 runs at 39 to finish the second highest run scorer in the Newcastle second grade competition and benefited from a stint with Sydney club Hawkesbury in the prestigious A.W Green Shield Under16 competition.

Batting at number three, Lucas compiled valuable knocks to help steer the Hawks to a Shield final appearance against champions Parramatta at Merrylands Oval.

After tasting title success with Newcastle in the Bradman Cup, the boom batsman exacted revenge over the Green Shield winners when the Novocastrians lifted the State Championship trophy at the Pasterfield Sports Complex.

Lucas spent five seasons with Nelson Bay Junior Cricket Club from Under 10s – winning three premierships under the coaching of his father Richard Vincent.

He represented Newcastle in junior inter district competitions before forcing his way into the Seagulls third grade ranks by the age of fourteen.

Lucas was part of the triumphant Newcastle Under 19 Colts squads that claimed Country Championship titles and hopes to push his claims for selection in the NSW Metro outfit for the National Under 17 Cricket Championships in Ballarat next January.

Later this month he’ll spearhead a strong Hunter representative X1 at the NSW Schoolboys Cricket Championships in Camden.

