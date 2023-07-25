First milestone for new Medowie school

A MEDOWIE public high school is a step closer to reality with the state government opening expressions of interest about where best to locate it.

Local landholders can put forward possible locations for the high school, in addition to the land on Ferodale Road currently owned by the Education Department.



The Medowie community has been waiting decades for a high school.

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington on Friday visited Medowie Public School to outline the next steps to establish the new high school.

Site selection is now underway.

After the exact site is determined, the project will progress to master planning, concept design, and community and stakeholder engagement planning stages.

The new high school at Medowie will provide modern flexible classrooms, a library, school hall, outdoor play and sports areas and administration space to support the growing community.

It is one of multiple major school projects currently in progress in the Hunter region to accommodate expected population growth in the area.