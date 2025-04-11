Five years of physie fun at North Haven



CELEBRATING five years of operation in 2025, North Haven Physie now proudly boasts more than 50 members.

The family-oriented dance school, passionate about growing the Physical Culture movement in the Camden Haven region, was born after a chance meeting between physie coaches Narelle Tyndall and Tarryn McSpadden at a training session in Port Macquarie.



Both had started their physie journey in Sydney as kids; Narelle in Blacktown and Tarryn in Putney.

Despite a difficult period after the club’s launch in 2020, which included a pandemic, floods and the temporary loss of the North Haven Community Hall, the group has grown and flourished over the past five years.

Narelle now instructs ladies physie classes on Tuesday mornings and Tuesday evenings at North Haven Community Hall, while Tarryn works with kids and teens on Tuesday afternoons.

Tarryn also holds a session at Old Bar on Friday nights.

Another addition is new teacher Sara Asquith, who joined the club this year.

Under the guidance of the dedicated coaching team, club members enjoyed great success at the 2024 Zone Championships at Coffs Harbour.

Seven club juniors and teenagers were also chosen to compete in state finals in Sydney.

Narelle told NOTA she was very proud of the group’s success.

“I just love the healthy competition and camaraderie within our group, and it does my heart proud to see our women and girls on the winners podium,” she said.

The club is affiliated with the Edith Parsons School of Physical Culture.

For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

By Bill HARROW

