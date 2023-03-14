Flanagan makes it three in a row

SHOOTING a course record in the third round paved the way for Billy Flanagan to win his third straight Coffs Harbour Golf Club Brown & Hurley Men’s Club Championship title.

Flanagan shot a 5-under par 64 on the club’s West Lakes course on Saturday to not only get the course record but set up a 13 stroke lead going into Sunday’s final round.

The only trouble the 21-year-old had in the final round was the heavy rain that fell over the last two holes as he eased his way to a four round total of 9-under, 19 strokes ahead of Cameron Pollard with former course record holder Logan Toms a further shot back.

Flanagan’s hat-trick of titles is the first time a player has won the club championship three consecutive times at Coffs Harbour since Shane Cutmore did it almost 25 years ago.

“This club has a lot of great history so to have my name on the trophy three times is awesome,” Flanagan said.

Having his name not only etched on the trophy but also in the club’s record books is something Flanagan has been quietly eyeing off.

“It (the course record) was only 3-under on West Lakes so I knew if I had a good game and played like I had been recently it was a goal that I could achieve,” he said.

The way he started his third round though, Flanagan thought it might not be his day and breaking the course record might need to wait until another day.

“Starting on the 19th tee I had actually hit the tee shot into the water so it wasn’t the best start,” he said.

“But then I made three straight birdies on 20, 21 and 22 so I felt pretty good after that.”

Robert Potts earned the A-Grade nett title ahead of Luke Downey and Michael Ticli.

In B Grade it was Phil McLean who earned the champion tag ahead of Greg Parmenter and Michael Loy. Blake Smoothy was the B Grade nett winner finishing in front of Graham Cowling and Shane Oxley.

The C Grade event saw Rob McIntosh win the gross crown with Arlen Horton and Rob Campbell the runners-up.

The nett event was won by Ross Smith ahead of Chris Mounser and Gerrie Becker.

Rob McComas won the Senior Championship while Jacob Cross was the junior champion.