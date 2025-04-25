Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute comes to Nambucca RSL



“STARSHINE”, a tribute to the music of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, comes to the Nambucca Heads RSL on Sunday, 27 April.

With decades of experience in live entertainment, band members Nikki Canale, Krissy Linehan, Matt Skea and Mitch Finglas band brings exceptional musicianship and dynamic performances to the stage.



Their setlist spans Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits and Stevie Nicks’ legendary solo career, capturing the essence of these timeless classics in every performance.

From the raw emotion of Landslide to the driving energy of Go Your Own Way, every song is performed with the same spirit that made them iconic.

“Starshine is more than just a tribute, it’s a celebration of the music that has defined generations,” organises told NOTA.

“With a deep respect for the original artists and a dedication to delivering an unforgettable live experience, the show invites audiences to relive the magic of Fleetwood Mac.

“Whether you’re a lifelong fan, or are discovering it for the first time, Starshine promises a night of nostalgia, energy, and timeless songs that continue to captivate audiences worldwide.”

The show will take to the stage from 7.30pm.

Tickets on sale at the club or Trybooking.com.