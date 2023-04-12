Flexible workplace arrangements provide opportunities for parents

WE all know it takes a special person to work in childcare.

Now some workplaces are making it easier for mothers to care for their own children while they support others to develop and grow.



At SmartPlay Medowie, early childhood educator Sarah Hurst is able to bring her primary school aged daughter Cinta to work with her.

Though their mornings begin quite early, Sarah and Cinta welcome the routine of going to work together.

As a proud member of the SmartPlay Medowie staff, Sarah feels fortunate to have a job she (and her daughter!) both love.

The two are usually the first to arrive at the OSHC (out of school hours care) centre, situated on the campus of Medowie Christian School where Cinta is in Year 3.

For Sarah, bringing her daughter to work has been a tremendous advantage.

“Because my workplace has Christian values and they offer flexibility which allows my daughter to be there all the time (when she is not at school), I am able to work in a job that I love,” Sarah Hurst told News Of The Area.

Sarah, who has been an early childhood educator for the past four years, feels blessed to work with children at a key moment of their development.

“I love to have fun and laugh with children and share this precious time in their life,” she said.

Sarah holds a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, and enjoys the balance working in childcare brings her family.

She finds it very rewarding to interact with the children, and she encourages others interested in this type of work to begin exploring a path in the industry.

By Marian SAMPSON