Flickerfest, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival, returns to Sawtell

FLICKERFEST, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival, returns to Majestic Cinema, Sawtell at 7pm on Saturday, March 18.

Celebrating 32 years, Flickerfest remains Australia’s leading Academy Qualifying and BAFTA Recognised short film festival, with an A-list programme showcasing the Short Laughs Comedy programme highlights, all handpicked from recent Bondi festival competitions.



The short films are all entertaining, inspiring, award-winning and fresh from their premieres in competition at Flickerfest Bondi, giving local audiences the hottest contemporary shorts from Australia and across the world.

Local Sawtell audiences are in for a belly-laughing treat of a night, with the best of its Short Laughs Comedy programme featuring hilarious shorts including the winner of the Best International Short Film Award at Flickerfest 2023, the delightfully quirky French rom-com ‘Born to Cry’, where a man confronts his fears and gets the girl, alongside an incredible band of followers.

The laugh-out-loud Swedish comedy ‘The Diamond’, is a delightfully bizarre story about a lonely man desperate to connect with the world and his would-be tiny friend, and the amusing Australian comedy ‘Married at First Fleet’ is a parody of current-day MAFS, but set in the 18th century.

And don’t miss Australia’s only film nomination at the upcoming Oscars – the heartwarming animated comedy ‘An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It’, about a young telemarketer who, confronted by a mysterious talking ostrich, learns that the universe is stop motion animation, and puts aside his dwindling toaster sales to focus on convincing colleagues of his terrifying discovery.

Tickets and information at https://flickerfest.com.au/tour/sawtell.

By Susan KONTIC