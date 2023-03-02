Flower crowns fundraiser for Cancer Council

STARS of Coffs Coast participant Melissa Rullis-Duncan from Lavender Rose Funerals has teamed up with Zoe from Dusty Road Blooms to host two fundraisers for Cancer Council on Saturday 18 March at the Terrace Bar, Pier Hotel in Coffs Harbour.

Close to her heart, Mel has organised flower crown making workshops with a morning session from 10am to 1pm and an afternoon session from 1.30pm to 4pm.



“Before we get to the nitty gritty details, I want you to know why I’m doing this,” Mel told News Of The Area.

“Zoe made matching flower crowns for my family for us to use in a photo shoot with my mum when she was battling cancer.

“These are something we now cherish, and they hang proudly in our homes.”

Encouraged and inspired by the saying “Behind every great woman, is another great woman whispering ‘you’ve got this’ in her ear”, Mel saw first-hand the power of the encouraging and loving words had on her mum’s ability to cope with her cancer journey.

“I also received the same gift from the circle of incredible women I have in my life.”

Mel is now asking for women of the Coffs Coast to join together and continue sharing that strength with those around them.

100 percent of the profits from this workshop will be going to Coffs Coast Cancer Council.

“Come along for some bubbles, sweets and some flowery fun as you learn how to create your own stunning floral headpiece.

“We will have an array of fresh and dried flowers for you to use as well as some decorative items.”

During the workshop, participants will be making a flower crown for themselves to take home and a posie for another woman currently going through cancer treatment.

“There will be cards for you to write words of encouragement on and these will be tied to the posies and delivered to the North Coast Cancer Institute,” said Mel.

The nurses will then be handing them out to women attending their cancer treatment appointment.

“It’s going to be an epic day.

“Limited tickets are available from Eventbrite.

“Hope to see you there,” said Mel.

View https://www.facebook.com/dustyroadblooms for more information.

Stars of Coffs Coast is a dance-inspired fundraiser for Cancer Council with its main event on Saturday 1 April, 2023 in Coffs Harbour

By Andrea FERRARI.