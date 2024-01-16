Fly Point Australia Day celebrations set to attract crowds

TRADITIONAL Australia Day activities will take place at Fly Point, Nelson Bay from 9am to 3:45pm on Friday 26 January.

The celebrations will include the annual citizenship ceremony, a RAAF fly past, live music, market stalls and more.



Nelson Bay’s Australia Day celebrations are organised by a dedicated group of local residents passionate about making the event family friendly, fun and inclusive.

Organising Committee Chairman Doug Cross told News Of The Area, “Free to mums, dads and family, the event is alcohol free and everything is free except for the food.”

Performing on the day will be well known rock band Hornet, with an Army band also doing a small display in the morning.

The Anna Bay Scouts will oversee the flag raising ceremony.

A range of activities are planned to keep the whole family entertained.

“The shearer is always great fun,” Doug said.

“He shears sheep and alpacas on the day, which then goes to the spinners and weavers, followed by the knitters creating a finished garment.”

There will also be a sail past by Port Stephens Yacht Club vessels and crews adorned in an array of flags, all vying for the prize of best dressed boat.

JD’s World of Magic will also be in attendance, and jumping castles and Shetland Pony rides will be offered for the kids.

There will also be a vintage car show along with displays from the State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire and Rescue.

Todd Sergeant from NURFM radio in Newcastle will be the day’s emcee.

An optional gold coin donation upon entry will support local charities.

Ample event parking is available at the top of Neil Carroll Rotary Park.

For more information, see updates on www.facebook.com/australiadayinnelsonbay

By Marian SAMPSON