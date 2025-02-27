Food and wine festival finally arrives to Shoal Bay



FOLLOWING the postponement of the Shoal Bay Food & Wine Festival last November due to extreme weather, the festival is back on the menu for Saturday 1 March 2025.

Made possible thanks to funding from the NSW Government Open Streets program, the stunning Shoal Bay foreshore will transform into a vibrant alfresco dining precinct, showcasing the region’s diverse food and beverage scene for the inaugural food-lovers festival.

The Open Streets project aims to help create thriving local places that support businesses, creative sectors, and the community through events and activations.

Mayor Leah Anderson said that despite the setback last year, the line-up for the Festival promises to be an incredible celebration of local food and wine.

“We’re so thankful for the community’s support following last year’s postponement and are truly grateful for the chance to bring this event to life and celebrate the incredible culinary offerings of Port Stephens and the Hunter region,” Mayor Anderson said.

In addition to the beloved dining options along Shoal Bay Road, a variety of local and Hunter-wide pop-up businesses will join the festivities.

Expect delicious offerings from Rick Stein, The Poyer’s, Restaurant 2317, Greek at the Beach, Two Bobs Bakery, Tynan Wines, and many more.

“Our goal is to establish the Shoal Bay Food & Wine Festival as a signature event, attracting visitors from far and wide and solidifying Shoal Bay’s reputation as a premier destination for food, wine, and entertainment,” Mayor Anderson said.

“We want to create an event that our community can truly be proud of, showcasing the unique charm and character of Shoal Bay to the world.

“With amazing food and plenty of activities for everyone, I look forward to welcoming everyone to this amazing event where all you need to do is relax and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere,” Mayor Anderson added.

For more information about the Shoal Bay Food & Wine Festival, visit pscouncil.info/shoal-bay-food-wine-festival