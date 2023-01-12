Football 6s action returns to Coffs Harbour

COFFS Football 6s returned to action last week at the Coffs Coast Synthetics with Oz Group Co Op and Shingal FC leading the men’s division 1 Monday night competition.

In hot pursuit are the father and son combination of Next Gen, a team comprised of men’s over 35s players and last year’s NPL boys under 16s players.

Dad FC are top of the pile in the men’s division 2, followed by heavyweights Liverpool FC and ManChestHair United, after four matches of the seventeen round competition.

For Northside FC stalwart Lewis Pietrini, the perfect pitch and mateship is the draw card.

“It’s a perfect pitch and it’s just great to catch up with your mates,” he said.

“The atmosphere and energy is really good, we’re here to enjoy ourselves, have a good game and have a laugh at the same time.

“I guess we’ve lost a couple but it’s good fitness and we’re getting better every week and have players new to football.

“My favorite team I like watching most is Shangal FC, they have really skillful players.

“They play well as a team and I’ve played against them for many years and it’s good to see they are still together as a unit playing awesome football.”

The senior competition concludes in the first week of April and a new junior competition commences on Friday 3 February.

By David WIGLEY