For rent at Port Stephens

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

ADDRESS: 17 Sandy Point Road, Corlette
CATEGORY: 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car
PRICE: $620 per week

STANDING directly across the road from Sandy Point Beach is this fantastic family home.

It comprises three generous-sized bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, three bathrooms (including an ensuite to main and second bedrooms), combined living and dining areas with water views and a low maintenance, fully-enclosed yard.

The property’s full features include:
– 3 bedrooms all with built-ins & external access;
– 3 bathrooms (2 being ensuites);
– Ceiling fans in 2 bedrooms & living area;
– External large laundry;
– Fully fenced yard;
– Single lock-up garage with storage space;
– Carport & ample parking in driveway;
– Reserve directly opposite property – and just metres to the waterfront and;
– It’s 100m to the Corlette Store & Sanook Thai

For more information, phone the property management team at Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 4981 2655.

