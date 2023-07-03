For rent at Port Stephens

ADDRESS: 17 Sandy Point Road, Corlette

CATEGORY: 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car

PRICE: $620 per week

STANDING directly across the road from Sandy Point Beach is this fantastic family home.

It comprises three generous-sized bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, three bathrooms (including an ensuite to main and second bedrooms), combined living and dining areas with water views and a low maintenance, fully-enclosed yard.

The property’s full features include:

– 3 bedrooms all with built-ins & external access;

– 3 bathrooms (2 being ensuites);

– Ceiling fans in 2 bedrooms & living area;

– External large laundry;

– Fully fenced yard;

– Single lock-up garage with storage space;

– Carport & ample parking in driveway;

– Reserve directly opposite property – and just metres to the waterfront and;

– It’s 100m to the Corlette Store & Sanook Thai

For more information, phone the property management team at Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 4981 2655.