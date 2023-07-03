For rent at Port Stephens Port Stephens Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 4, 2023 ADDRESS: 17 Sandy Point Road, Corlette CATEGORY: 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car PRICE: $620 per week STANDING directly across the road from Sandy Point Beach is this fantastic family home. It comprises three generous-sized bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, three bathrooms (including an ensuite to main and second bedrooms), combined living and dining areas with water views and a low maintenance, fully-enclosed yard. The property’s full features include: – 3 bedrooms all with built-ins & external access; – 3 bathrooms (2 being ensuites); – Ceiling fans in 2 bedrooms & living area; – External large laundry; – Fully fenced yard; – Single lock-up garage with storage space; – Carport & ample parking in driveway; – Reserve directly opposite property – and just metres to the waterfront and; – It’s 100m to the Corlette Store & Sanook Thai For more information, phone the property management team at Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 4981 2655.